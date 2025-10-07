Lumpy skin reported in flood-hit villages

-Dawn

SAHIWAL: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) has been reported among cows and buffaloes in the flood-affected and riverine belt of the River Sutlej in Pakpattan district.

According to initial reports, four cases have emerged in Arifwala tehsil and eight in Pakpattan. Dr Rahit Ali, Assistant Director, Livestock, confirmed the presence of virus.

He told Dawn staff from the Disease Investigation Department had identified the affected locations and notified the local population through the department’s mobile application and through their vaccinators.

Farmers fear the disease is viral and attribute its spread to tick and mosquito bites in stagnant water conditions.

“The situation is worsening as floodwater is receding slowly. Last night’s rain along with rising water level in the River Sutlej may extend their plight,” a farmer told Dawn. Dr Rahit said the livestock department had issued an advisory urging immediate vaccination and sanitation measures.

However, farmers report limited access to vaccines and mobile veterinary vaccinators but Dr Rahit said they had initiated ring vaccination within a two-kilometer radius in that area where any animal with LSD was found.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza stated that over 5,040 large animals have been vaccinated so far.

Yet, Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Pakpattan and Provincial President, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, criticized the campaign for being restricted to select areas, while the disease has spread widely.

Farmers interviewed by Dawn claimed the presence of LSD in several localities. A dairy farmer from village 13/KB reported that many of his animals have been affected.

DC Asif Raza denied claims of a widespread outbreak, asserting that the situation is under control due to ongoing vaccination efforts.

RAPE: The alleged rapist of a 13 years old girl was arrested from village Dakhlaee Nanakpur, Pakpattan, on Sunday.DPO told Dawn main the accused had been arrested by police within four hours.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025