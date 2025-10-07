Woman dies from heart attack after sister’s death on road

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman died from a heart attack triggered by the intense grief and shock of her sister’s death in a road accident on Monday.

Musarrat Bibi, 40, and Shamim Akhtar were crossing the Samundri Road in D-Type Colony police area at Faisalabad when a car hit and killed Musarrat Bibi.

Shamim could not bear the shock of her sister’s death and reportedly expired due to a heart attack.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with CCD in Makkuana, Faisalabad, near Pullian Stop in Khurrianwala area on Monday.

Police claimed that policemen signalled three motorcyclists to stop at a picket but they opened fire which was also returned. When the guns went silent, the police found one of them injured while two others escaped.

The injured suspect was being shifted to the Allied Hospital when he succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as Khalid Mahmood of Chak 240-RB who, according to police claim, was involved in 65 cases of murder and robbery.

FAINTED: Five members of a family fainted after consuming an expired soft drink on Monday in Samundri tehsil, Chak 45-GB, on Gojra Road at Faisalabad.

Akbar (55), his wife Ghazala (45) and their three sons -- Rehman (23), Rizwan (20) and Salman (16) -- were shifted to Samundri THQ Hospital.

Hospital sources said their condition was stable.

PROTEST: Relatives of a youth blocked traffic on Narwala Road near Marzipura Muhallah on Monday after he succumbed to his injuries in Allied Hospital.

Umar was shifted to the hospital on Sunday when his rivals shot at and injured him in Ghulam Muhammadabad police station area. The protesting relatives chanted slogans against police for their failure to arrest the attackers, however, they dispersed after an assurance by police officers that the accused would be arrested soon.

NEGLIGENCE: Dozens of people of Chak 38-JB staged a protest demonstration at District Council Chowk, Faisalabad, against doctors of a private hospital of Thikriwala located on Jhang Road for their alleged negligence which caused the death of a minor child.

They blocked traffic and demanded action against the responsible doctors.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025