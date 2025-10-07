Rape suspect’s private parts injured

KASUR: Yet in another incident, private parts of a rape suspect were seriously injured as the pistol he was carrying in his trousers allegedly went off in the Chunian City police precincts on Monday.

According to police, the 25-year-old prayer leader at the mosque of a private housing society in Chunian taught the Holy Quran to the local children.

On Sunday, the suspect stopped his 12-year-old student on some pretext and when other students left the mosque, he allegedly raped the boy on the mosque premises.

The survivor reported the matter to his father who went to the mosque along with some locals.

Meanwhile, the suspect had managed his escape.

The father, however, reported the matter to the police who lodged a criminal case against the prayer leader after getting medical report from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chunian, confirming the rape.

On Monday, following an information that the suspect was present at his house, the police raided to arrest him.

Police claimed that on seeing the police, the suspect tried to take out his pistol that he was carrying in his trousers but it went off, leaving the suspect seriously injured in his private parts.

The police arrested the suspect and shifted him to hospital.

This is fifth incident in the district during the last few weeks in which suspects of rape had received injuries in their private parts with the same cause.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025