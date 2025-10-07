E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Chery to begin local assembly in 2026

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: Chery Master Pakistan has announced plans to begin local assembly operations by January 2026 at its manufacturing facility in the National Industrial Park, Port Qasim, Karachi.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the plant site. The facility spans over 60 acres and represents an investment of $150 million. The company is also establishing a nationwide dealership network, with 10 outlets scheduled to open across seven major cities in 2026.

Chery Auto, China’s top auto export brand, operates in more than 120 countries, including regions in Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Russia, and Australia.

In Pakistan, Chery Master plans to locally assemble four models from its flagship range — the all-new Tiggo Cross, Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and Tiggo 9 — all of which will feature plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology.

Speaking at the event, Samir Malik, CEO of Master Auto Engineering, said the partnership with Chery Automobile Ltd. marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s automotive sector. “We are proud to collaborate with China’s leading export brand and look forward to introducing Chery’s Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) technology to Pakistani consumers through our New Energy Vehicle (NEV) plant,” he said.

He added that the investment aims not only to manufacture vehicles but also to contribute to the development of the industry by creating jobs and training a workforce of over 2,000 in advanced NEV technologies.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

