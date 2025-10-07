Rawalpindi district govt takes over enforcement, regulatory authority

RAWALPINDI: District administration on Monday formally took charge of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), which will help the administration maintain prices of edibles and remove encroachments in the district.

Commissioner Amir Khattak along with PML-N MNA Tahira Aurangzeb attended the passing out parade of PERA Force as special guests. Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, assistant commissioners and other officers were also present at the ceremony.

The PERA is a government body established under the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation

Act, 2024. Punjab government established the force with an aim to deal with issues of inflation and encroachment.

In Rawalpindi, two enforcement stations established in the city and cantonment areas. Instead of police, the district administration will control inflation and encroachment with this force.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that the Punjab government was strengthening the administrative structure under the spirit of public service to ensure prompt resolution of their issues.

She said that the formation of PERA Force is a positive development for public welfare.

She said that the force which will take effective action against encroachments, profiteering, and unjustified price hike.

She said that the passing out youth should perform their duties with honesty. She said that the establishment of PERA Force is an important step in the public interest.

“The PERA Force aims to stabilise prices in the market, eliminate illegal encroachments, improve regulatory matters and ensure law enforcement,” she said.

Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the district administration would provide full cooperation so that the PERA Force can perform its duties smoothly.

“All personnel of the force should act according to the law,” he said.

He advised the force to treat the public with courtesy and work with transparency, regardless of any pressure or recommendation.

Discipline, honesty and teamwork are the main pillars of public service, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, the Rawalpindi commissioner distributed shields and certificates among the passing out soldiers and appreciated their spirit of service.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025