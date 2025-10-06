E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Weakened storm likely to bring isolated rain to Sindh, Balochistan coastal areas today: PMD

Dawn.com Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 12:12pm
A satellite image showing cyclonic storm Shakhti over the Arabian Sea, taken at 10:30am on October 6. — PMD via X
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday that cyclonic storm Shakhti had weakened in severity but would still cause isolated rains in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan today.

A deepening depression over the Arabian Sea on Friday intensified into a cyclone by the name of Shakhti, escalating into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours as it headed towards the central-north Arabian Sea.

A PMD update issued at 11am and posted on social media platform X said, “The severe cyclonic storm Shakhti over west central and adjoining northwest of the Arabian Sea has weakened into a cyclonic storm during the last six hours.”

The department said that the system was likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into depression by the next 24 hours, adding that under its influence isolated rain was likely in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan today.

The statement further added that sea conditions were expected to remain rough due to “squally winds” gusting to 90 kilometres per hour near the Sindh coast, warning fishermen against venturing into the deep sea until tomorrow.

While sea conditions will remain “very rough to high and then very high” over the north-west and west-central Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours, the severity is expected to gradually reduce after this.

On Sunday, Security forces and locals rescued over a dozen fishing boats trapped in the Arabian Sea by high tides triggered by the cyclone.

Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary for Fisheries Tariq Qamar Baloch said that all field officers had been placed on high alert and the department was in close coordination with the Pakistan Navy, Levies Force, and local administration to monitor the situation.

