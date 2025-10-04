E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Rain likely in parts of Sindh, Balochistan today as ‘Shakhti’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: PMD

Imtiaz Ali Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 02:03pm
A satellite image showing the cyclonic storm Shakhti from October 4 at 10:30am. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Meteorological Department
A satellite image showing the cyclonic storm Shakhti from October 4 at 10:30am. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Meteorological Department

A notification issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday stated that cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over the northeast Arabian Sea had moved westward during the past 12 hours and further intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” due to which light to moderate rain was likely in parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

“It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach northwest and adjoining central north Arabian Sea by Oct 5, then it will recurve and move east-northeastwards during subsequent 24 hours and weaken gradually,” the department said.

It said that under the influence of the storm, wind/thunderstorm and light to moderate rain was likely today in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbela, Awaran and Kech districts as well as at isolated places in Karachi Division.

The notification stated that sea conditions were likely to remain “rough to very rough” with squally winds gusting 55 km/hour near the Sindh coast. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till Sunday.

The department further said that sea conditions were likely to remain very rough to high, then very high over central North and the North Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours. Thereafter, very rough to high around the system centre, it said.

“The PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the updates accordingly,” it added.

A separate weather alert issued for Karachi Division stated that the storm now lay south-southwest at about a distance of 390km from Karachi and was likely to move west-southwards.

“Isolated drizzle likely to occur in Karachi Division today. Hot and dry weather likely to prevail most parts of the province,” it said.

The alert predicted partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of isolated drizzle for Saturday (today), partly cloudy and humid weather for Sunday and mostly sunny and humid weather on Monday.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...