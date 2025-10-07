New JSMU PVC appointed

KARACHI: Dr Nighat Shah has been appointed as the new pro-vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), said a press release issued on Monday.

“I am confident that Dr Nighat Shah’s leadership will further elevate JSMU’s standards of excellence and innovation,” said VC Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon.

It says Prof Shah is a distinguished clinician and academic leader, who currently serves as head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Ward 9-B, at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

She is also the founder of the first public sector infertility centre in Pakistan, a landmark contribution to women’s health and reproductive medicine in the country. In addition to her clinical and academic achievements, Dr Shah serves as the focal person for the Sindh government on population welfare, reflecting her commitment to advancing public health policy and advocacy.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025