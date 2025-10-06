Depts’ executing project: Sheikhupura to be made a tourism hub

LAHORE: In a significant step towards transforming Sheikhupura into a new tourism hub of Punjab, several government departments have joined hands to revamp and revitalise historic and cultural sites, with Hiran Minar at the heart of the initiative.

A comprehensive tourism development plan is being executed through a collaboration among Punjab Tourism Department, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Punjab Archaeology Department, Wildlife Department, Sheikhupura district administration and the local arts council (under the Information & Culture Department), says Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta.

He says that in an effort to enrich the visitors’ experience, a mini zoo is being developed within the Hiran Minar complex, with assistance from the wildlife department. In this connection, approximately 30 animals, including deer and mouflon, are being relocated from Chhanga Manga to the historic site, adding a new dimension to its architectural beauty, he adds.

To promote ecotourism, he says, 15 bicycles have been purchased for a three-kilometer jungle ride, offering tourists a chance to explore the scenic surroundings of Hiran Minar.

In addition, electric golf carts are also available, providing a sustainable and environment-friendly transport option within the site.

In a unique addition to Punjab’s tourism offerings, a floating restaurant is being launched on the Hiran Minar lake, where new boats and a jetty have already been installed, allowing guests to enjoy serene nighttime dining experience on the water, combining history with hospitality, says Mr Bhutta.

A sightseeing route has also been finalised for a double-decker bus to connect Sheikhupura’s key heritage sites, he says. In Phase 1 of the initiative, the bus will shuttle tourists between Darbar Waris Shah and Hiran Minar, offering guided cultural tours. In Phase 2, the trail will be extended to include the historic Boali at Jandiala Sher Khan and the Sheikhupura Fort.

To add a vibrant cultural flair, the Sheikhupura Arts Council, in coordination with the Information and Culture Department, is organising live folk music performances at Hiran Minar and recitals of “Heer” at Darbar Waris Shah to revive Punjab’s rich musical and literary traditions for tourists.

Moreover, barbecue outlets are being opened at Hiran Minar, offering the visitors a chance to enjoy food in a historical and natural setting.

The secretary says that this initiative marks a unique convergence of culture, history, wildlife, and sustainable tourism. With multiple departments working in sync, Sheikhupura is poised to become a model district for heritage-based tourism in Punjab, he adds.

Bhutta hopes that the project is expected to attract both domestic and international tourists, while also creating new economic opportunities for local communities through hospitality, arts, and small business engagement.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025