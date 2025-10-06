E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Wife’s friend turns out to be killer of labourer

BAHAWALPUR: Tibba Sultanpur police in Vehari district claimed to have solved the mystery shrouding the bling murder of a labourer, arresting two suspects, the victim’s wife and her male friend.

According to the Vehari district police, the suspect ‘S’ was married to Abdul Majid, a resident of Tibba Sultanpur, who worked as a labourer in Lahore. The couple had four children.

During her husband’s absence, ‘S’ developed relation with a neighbour, Mushtaq, two years back and both wanted to marry each other.

As per the police, both hatched a plan to kill Majid, considering him a hurdle in the way of their marriage.

On Sept 19, ‘S’ called Majid from Lahore on the pretext of providing ration to his family. As Majid came home, his wife sent him to buy grocery. He was no way to the market when the suspect, Mushtaq, shot him. He died on the spot.

Police, after registration of a murder case, began investigations and using modern technology and geo-fencing, traced the link between the suspects Mushtaq and ‘S’ and arrested them. According to the police, the suspects have confessed their crime.

COPS SUSPENDED: Khanewal DPO Ismail Kharak suspended three police officials of city police station, Khanewal, and demoted two others, on the charges of corruption, abuse of power and giving relief to drug traffickers after accepting bribe.

Those who were suspended include sub-inspectors (SIs) Abid Sial, Shahzeb and Ashfaq Ahmed, while SI Farrukh Shah and ASI Samar Abbas were demoted to the ranks of ASI and head constable, respectively, for giving relief to arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, according to a Mepco press release ,the Khanewal SE Mushtaq Ahmed suspended two linemen – Abdul Majid and Amjad Jaffer – of Kabirwala sub-division for their alleged negligence, following an inquiry.

