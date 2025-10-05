Julian Wood named Sri Lanka batting coach

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Saturday announced expanding its coaching team with the induction of Julian Wood, known for his power-hitting programme, and spin specialist Rene Ferdinands.

Wood, who had worked with the national team briefly in July, will begin a one-year stint this month, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“Wood conducted a special one-week training programme with Sri Lanka’s national squads, assisting them in preparation for upcoming international assignments, including the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup,” the statement said.

It added that Ferdinands began working with the national team last week.

“During his two-year tenure with Sri Lanka Cricket, he will lead spin bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development,” the statement added.

Sri Lanka’s former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya continues as head coach, a position he has held since October last year.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025