E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Flotilla members say Greta was ‘forced’ to hold Israeli flag after detention

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 08:00am

Global Sumud Flotilla members say Greta Thunberg was allegedly forced to hold an Israeli flag after she was detained by Israeli soldiers from the fleet.

“They dragged little Greta by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag,” Turkish activist Ersin Çelik, a participant in the flotilla, told Anadolu.

Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino, another flotilla member, also told [Anadolu][2] that Thunberg was “humiliated and wrapped in an Israeli flag and exhibited like a trophy”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...