E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Education outsourcing

From the Newspaper Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

THE Sindh government’s recent plan to outsource school education through public-private partnerships (PPPs) has sparked a new debate. While the move is being portrayed as a step towards improving quality, it raises more concerns than confidence. Punjab has already adopted a similar model, and Sindh has tried partial outsourcing through the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF).

However, past experiences suggest that such partnerships often fail to bring about a real change in learning outcomes, while public funds continue to be misused or poorly managed.

Supporters of the initiative claim that involving private organisations will lead to better school infrastructure, qualified teachers, updated curriculum as well as advanced learning tools. In theory, this sounds promising, especially if it helps underprivileged children in remote areas access quality education free of cost. But theory and reality often differ.

The practical concerns are many. For example, what happens to the thousands of government teachers and staff already working in these schools? Will they be laid off, reassigned or absorbed by private operators? What guarantees are there that the private partners will maintain standards, avoid corruption and prioritise students’ interests over profit? Can a government that has failed to deliver quality education itself suddenly become an effective regulator of private actors?

Outsourcing education is nothing but an admission of failure. Instead of fixing the fault within, the government is trying to shift responsibility. The people of Sindh do not need more experiments. They need genuine, well-planned education reforms that strengthen the public system instead of replacing it with unproven alternatives.

True reforms would mean investing in teacher training, upgrading school facilities, reducing corruption, and making education policies more transparent.

Yasir Ali
Larkana

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...