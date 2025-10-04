E-buses to ply two more city routes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday inaugurated Phase-II of the Electric Bus Project in Lahore, presenting 40 more buses to the city at a ceremony held at the Expo Centre.

During the inauguration ceremony, a documentary highlighting features and benefits of the bus project was screened.

Officials concerned gave her a briefing on the Phase-II. She was told the electric buses would operate on two new routes -- Route 1 from Raiwind to Jinnah Terminal, Thokar Niaz Beg, while Route 2 from Jinnah Terminal, Thokar Niaz Beg, to Harbanspura.

During her address, the chief minister announced sanction of 70 more electric buses to Lahore by December and a total number of 500 electric buses for the entire Lahore division.

She also revealed plans to launch Metro Bus Project in Gujranwala and Faisalabad by November, besides introducing a new sewerage and drainage system across Punjab.

She said the buses would be launched in Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Sheikhupura as well.

“If we are given five years, we won’t just make Punjab the best province in Pakistan, we will make it one of the best in the world,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025