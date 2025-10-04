Wasa working on two potable water projects

SARGODHA: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has prepared two mega projects worth about Rs14.5 billion to provide clean water to Sargodha city.

The PC-1 of the projects was presented in a meeting chaired by Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem, Wasa MD Azizullah Khan, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.

The Wasa MD said in the first PC-1, it had been proposed to increase the current flow of the canal water from 8 cusecs to 27 cusecs and the reference had been sent to the secretary irrigation in this regard. This canal water would be cleaned through two mechanised treatment plants and provided to the citizens. The second PC-1 included installation of new tube wells as well as rehabilitation of old supply lines to reduce the overall water shortage and provide better facilities to the citizens.

These projects are preliminary drafts, which will be further finalized after the approval of P&D. The officers participating in the meeting submitted suggestions and discussed the technical, practical and public health aspects of the projects.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said the growing needs of the population had been kept in mind in the preparation of these projects.

DC Muhammad Waseem also spoke.

OPERATION: A full-scale operation against illegal cattle sheds is underway in the city.

The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) and municipal team, led by Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Baloch, demolished 13 illegal cattle sheds around Shaukat Park and Jamil Park during the last two days. Five animals were seized and a total fine of Rs230,000 was imposed on their owners.

Ms Baloch said action against illegal fences would continue uninterrupted to keep the city clean. She added that illegal occupation of parks, greenbelts and public places would not be tolerated at all and strict legal action would be taken against such elements. She further said the citizens should cooperate with the administration and if they saw the presence of illegal fences anywhere, then inform them immediately so that timely action could be taken. She also clarified that this campaign against illegal fences would continue on a daily basis and no pressure or recommendation would be taken into account.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025