ANP condemns minister’s remarks against Aimal

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party has flayed Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry for labelling the speech of ANP central chief Aimal Wali Khan in Senate as ‘treason’, and called it an attempt to silence the party’s voice for constitutional rights and provincial autonomy.

In a statement issued here on Friday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain described Aimal Wali’s speech in the Senate as a courageous voice for the rights of smaller provinces and marginalised classes, rather than a personal or party-specific issue.

Mr Hussain criticised the government’s response to the speech of the ANP’s central chief, saying it reflected an authoritarian mindset rather than a democratic one, with baseless accusations of treason.

He emphasised that the military’s constitutional role was limited to defending the country and any interference in business, mineral resource distribution, or external agreements would be unconstitutional and detrimental to democracy.

Mr Hussain accused PML-N of changing its political stance, from advocating for “respect the vote” to “respect the boot,” implying a shift towards supporting authoritarianism.

He questioned Talal Chaudhry’s credibility, suggesting that his politics was based on ‘secret signals’ and ‘servile behaviour’ rather than genuine principles.

He emphasised that raising questions about the country’s issues was not treason but true patriotism, and ANP would keep raising its voice for the country’s constitutional and collective interests.

Meanwhile, ANP central secretary information Eng Ihsanullah and provincial spokesman Asalam Khan, in separate statements, also condemned Talal Chaudhry’s remarks against ANP top leadership.

“We know how to talk about people like Talal chaudhry but we have to follow our party’s policy of decency,” they said.

They said PML-N leaders, including its supremo Nawaz Sharif, had got crushing defeat in the last general election but came into power as part of the hybrid system.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025