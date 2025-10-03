E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Talal apologises for press club incident, assures steps to prevent reoccurrence

Dawn.com Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 03:55pm
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry speaks at a press conference on October 3, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry speaks at a press conference on October 3, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday apologised for the attack on journalists in Islamabad yesterday, assuring the media that steps will be taken to ensure such an incident does not reoccur.

On Thursday, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police at the National Press Club (NPC), where several journalists were allegedly assaulted. Visuals aired on DawnNewsTV showed policemen armed with batons attacking journalists on the press club premises.

Moreover, visuals shared on social media also showed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the cafeteria. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad today, Talal said that he apologises for the incident on behalf of the government. The state minister was also accompanied by the information minister. Condemning the incident, he reassured the media that steps will be taken so no one dares to “disrespect the press club” again.

“I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology,” Chaudhry said. “Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised and action will be taken.”

When it comes to freedom of speech, journalists, and the sanctity of the press club, Chaudhry reiterated that “there can be no compromise”. He added that the administration of the press club and other stakeholders will collectively make a decision and the corresponding action will be seen.

In May, Freedom Network’s annual Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom Report for 2025 said Pakistan’s media is “standing at a crossroad amid an existential threat and increased restrictive environment, deteriorating safety and job security, significant challenges to professional integrity of media and its practitioners”.

Last year, Pakistan dropped two places in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, with the country ranking 152 out of 180 countries.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...