E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Strange ‘rogue’ planet spotted guzzling matter like a star

AFP Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:11am
THE ‘rogue’ planet is about five to 10 times more massive than Jupiter and doesn’t orbit a star.—AFP
THE ‘rogue’ planet is about five to 10 times more massive than Jupiter and doesn’t orbit a star.—AFP

PARIS: A mysterious “rogue” planet has been observed gobbling six billion tonnes of gas and dust a second — an unprecedented rate that blurs the line between planets and stars, astronomers said on Thursday.

Unlike Earth and other planets in our solar system which orbit the Sun, rogue planets float freely through the universe untethered to a star. Scientists estimate there could be trillions of rogue planets in our galaxy alone — but they are difficult to spot because they mostly drift quietly along in perpetual night.

These strange objects intrigue astronomers because they are “neither a star nor a proper planet,” Alexander Scholz, an astronomer at Scotland’s University of St Andrews and co-author of a new study, said. “Their origin remains an open question: are they the lowest-mass objects formed like stars, or giant planets ejected from their birth systems?” The team of researchers behind the new study were stunned to observe an astonishing growth spurt in a rogue planet around 620 light years from Earth in the constellation Chamaeleon.

The planet, officially called Cha 1107-7626, has a mass five to 10 times bigger than Jupiter. Scholz explained that the object is “still in its infancy,” being roughly one or two million years old.

The object grows by sucking in matter from a disc that surrounds it — a process called accretion. But what the astronomers saw happen to Cha 1107-7626 “blurs the line between stars and planets,” study-co-author Belinda Damian said in a statement.

In August this year, the planet suddenly started devouring matter from its disc at a record-breaking six-billion-tonnes per second — eight times faster than a few months earlier.

“This is the strongest accretion episode ever recorded for a planetary-mass object,” said lead study Victor Almendros-Abad of the Palermo Astronomical Observatory in Italy.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...