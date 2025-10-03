E-Paper | October 03, 2025

240 schools connected through digital technology

Kashif Abbasi Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training on Thursday launched an initiative ‘Connected Classrooms’, a transformative project designed to revolutionise education across the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools through cutting-edge digital technology.

Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attended the launching ceremony of the Digital Hub: Connected Classroom, held here at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2.

“This pioneering program leverages a centrally operated smart classroom, led by expert subject specialists, to connect 240 FDE schools in real time. The initiative ensures that students across urban and remote areas alike receive equal access to high-quality instruction, regardless of location,” says a press release issued by the education ministry.

Federal Secretary for Education Nadeem Mehboob said connected classrooms are transforming education by breaking barriers of distance and time. With digital learning, students can access quality resources and collaborate effectively. “This initiative ensures equal opportunities for all, strengthening our vision of inclusive education”, he said.

“By connecting schools and teachers through modern learning models, we bridge gaps, enhance skills, and create a future-ready generation, ” said Director General of FDE Syed Junaid Ikhlaq.

Explaining the core objective, he said that through this project, the government want to deliver quality education to every student, anywhere in the country.

Highlighting key features of the project, he said that complex concepts are explained by subject specialists, with opportunities for real-time interaction and Q&A. “All sessions are recorded and archived in a centralised repository, allowing students to access lessons anytime, anywhere. Official YouTube Channel, Students can stream or replay lectures, ensuring flexibility and continuity in learning,” he said.

While highlighting assessment tools and exam preparation, he added that, aligned with Federal Board (FBISE) standards, students receive regular practice tests and assessments to support academic success. The DG said that students in even the most remote schools benefit from access to highly experienced teachers and modern resources. i

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

