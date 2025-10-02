Flotilla members ‘safe’, deportation to Europe to begin once reach Israel: ministry Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 01:39pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel The Israeli foreign ministry has said that the GSF “passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin”. “The passengers are safe and in good health,” it insisted. This undated picture released by Israel on Oct 2, 2025 shows Greta Thunberg and other activists part of the GSF onboard a ship after they were intercepted by Israeli forces. — X/IsraelMFA Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Roundup From Sea to Streets: Protests Erupt After Gaza Flotilla Intercepted The Investigation That Forced Microsoft to Act Trump & Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan: Why Muslim Nations Are Angry World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Comments Closed