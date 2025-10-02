E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Death-row prisoner released on clemency

Dawn Report Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: A paraplegic death row prisoner, Abdul Basit, was released on Wednesday from Faisalabad central jail following the grant of presidential clemency under Article 45 of the Constitution, says a press release.

His disability and long confinement under death-row conditions had drawn attention, with repeated calls for his case to be considered on compassionate grounds.

The clemency was granted after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recommended the case on humanitarian and constitutional grounds.

The prime minister’s leadership and personal commitment to upholding justice and compassion were central in ensuring this outcome.

Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also remained actively engaged, while the Ministry of Human Rights worked closely with the Punjab prisons department to finalise the matter.

On the direction of the premier and the human rights minister, Parliamentary Secretary Saba Sadiq visited Faisalabad jail at the time of Abdul Basit’s release.

Speaking on the occasion, she said she had been especially sent to meet Abdul Basit. She also expressed sympathy with the family of the victim, stating that while nothing can lessen their pain, the decision reflects the spirit of justice and humanity that the state is bound to uphold.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

