Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall dies at 91

Reuters Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 10:24am
A photo of the late Dr. Jane Goodall on Feb 12, 2020.
LONDON: Scientist and global activist Jane Goodall, who turned her childhood love of primates into a lifelong quest for protecting the env­ironment, died on Wed­n­esday at the age of 91, the institute she founded said.

Goodall died of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” it said.

The primatologist-turned-conservationist spun her love of wildlife into a life-long campaign that took her from a seaside English village to Africa and then across the globe in a quest to better understand chimpanzees, as well as the role that humans play in safeguarding their habitat and the planet’s health overall.

Goodall was a pioneer in her field, both as a female scientist in the 1960s and for her work studying the behavior of primates. She created a path for a string of other women to follow suit, including the late Dian Fossey.

She also drew the public into the wild, partnering with the National Geog­r­aphic Society to bring her beloved chimps into their lives through film, TV and magazines.

She upended scientific norms of the time, giving chimpanzees names ins­tead of numbers, observing their distinct personalities, and incorporating their family relationships and emotions into her work. She also found that, like humans, they use tools.

“We have found that after all there isn’t a sharp line dividing humans from the rest of the animal kingdom,” she said in a 2002 TED Talk.

As her career evolved, she shifted her focus from primatology to climate advocacy after witnessing widespread habitat devastation, urging the world to take quick and urgent action on climate change.

“We’re forgetting that were part of the natural world,” she told CNN in 2020. “There’s still a window of time.” In 2003, she was appointed a Dame of the British Empire and, in 2025, she received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kenya-bound

Born in London in 1934 and then growing up on Eng­l­a­nd’s south coast, Goodall had long dreamed of living among wild animals. She said her passion for anim­als, stoked by the gift of a stuffed toy gorilla from her father, grew as she imme­rsed herself in books such as “Tarzan” and “Dr Doli­ttle.” She set her dreams aside after leaving school, unable to afford university.

She worked as a secret­ary and then for a film company until a friend’s invitation to visit Kenya put the jungle within reach.

After saving up money for the journey, by boat, Goodall arrived in the East African nation in 1957. There, an encounter with famed anthropologist and paleontologist Dr Louis Leakey and his wife, arc­haeologist Mary Lea­key, set her on course to work with primates.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

