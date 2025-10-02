E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Hathikhel jirga warns militants to vacate area

A Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

LAKKI MARWAT: The Hathikhel tribesmen of Bannu have threatened to launch action against ‘terrorists’ if they failed to vacate their area by October 10.

The warning was issued at a grand jirga in Bannu on Wednesday, wherein elders of Hathikhel tribe pledged that they would not allow terrorists to use their land for subversive activities.

The jirga was called in view of a surge in terrorist activities of the Fitna-al-Khwarij terrorist group led by Naseer alias ‘Geedar’.

After thorough deliberations, the elders made important decisions, saying that they wanted peace on their soil and those disturbing peace in the area would face the wrath of the tribesmen.

They asked the ‘terrorists’ to vacate their area, including the surrounding locality of Barghatu dam, by October 10, warning that the armed tribesmen would launch action against them if the deadline was not met.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, the presence of terrorists affiliated with the ‘Geedar’ group was noticed in the rural area, prompting tribesmen to sit together and formulate a joint strategy to tackle the situation.

A police official said that the terrorists also received reinforcement from the Taj Maidani group of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Ghora Baskkakhel side for execution of their activities.

He said that the terrorists took positions in the Barghatu dam area apparently to attack the tribesmen for holding a jirga against them.“In view of the seriousness of the situation, a large police contingent was sent to the area to control law and order and protect tribesmen”, he claimed.

Meanwhile, RPO Bannu Sajjad Khan praised the tribal elders for taking a firm stand for peace in their area and said that police and tribesmen would launch joint efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

