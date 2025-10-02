E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Strike in Golarchi over opening of liquor shop

Published October 2, 2025

BADIN: Life came to a standstill on Wednesday in Golarchi Town of Badin district in protest against the alleged issuance of a permit for opening a liquor shop and an increase in open sale of narcotics.

The shutter-down strike was observed on a joint call of the Ulma Action Forum (UAF) and Traders Alliance (TA) Golarchi.

Since morning, all business centers, shops and markets remained completely closed as citizens, traders and civil society members expressed their resentment over the issue.

Streets and commercial areas wore a deserted look as the strike received overwhelming support from the local population.

The decision on the strike was taken on Tuesday at a joint meeting of traders, citizens and ulema.

Following the call, a large number of protestors led by Syed Ali Mardan Shah, Moulana Fateh Muhammad Mahery, Seth Narayan Das, Moulana Abdullah Jatoi and others demonstrated in front of the Golarchi Press club. .

Speaking to the media, the protest leaders said citizens, traders and religious persons had exercised their right to protest and rejected the liquor shop.

They criticised the authorities for issuing such permits and demanded their immediate cancellation.

The strike concluded peacefully, but the message from the citizens of Golarchi was clear: the community will not compromise on the protection of its values and future generations.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

