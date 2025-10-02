At least six Gaza aid flotilla boats intercepted by Israel

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, citing Israeli media, reports that six boats belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla have been intercepted so far, as reports suggest more interceptions are expected.

“Israeli soldiers have boarded the ships and detained many of the activists on board. Those detained would normally go through a legal process, but Israel is currently under a near-total shutdown because of the Yom Kippur holiday,” Ibrahim adds.

“That means courts and prisons are not functioning, creating a limbo for the activists if they are detained. Ironically, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has continued operating during the holiday, issuing statements on the flotilla.”