Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On Tuesday morning, at least 10 people were martyred and over 30 injured in a suicide bombing near Quetta’s Frontier Corps headquarters, underlining once again how fragile the security situation is in Balochistan. The confusion over which terrorist group to hold responsible did not help. The president’s office issued a statement saying he “strongly condemned the suicide attack in Quetta carried out by the Fitna-al-Khawarij, the misguided extremists acting on India’s agenda”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, commended security forces for “dispatching terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan to hell”, according to a statement posted on the Government of Pakistan’s X handle. The two terms have previously been used to distinguish between religiously inspired militants, which the state describes as the ‘Khawarij’, and Baloch separatists, which it links to subversive Indian activities in the region. However, on Tuesday, it seemed that the head of state and head of government were confused over which group to blame, suggesting the need for greater clarity at the top levels of decision-making on what is going on in Balochistan. It is a worrying situation, and shows that better coordination may be needed in the oversight of security-related developments in Pakistan’s most restive province.

It is also a matter of considerable concern that these incidents are occurring in a province with a high level of security, indicating the deep penetration of terrorist organisations. All that the statements of outrage and condemnation put out after each attack show is that the administration may be more interested in pointing fingers than in answering burning questions, such as: why have terrorist elements proven so elusive? Balochistan has already seen multiple high-profile attacks this year. Vigilance and strong security must consequently be a critical priority. Despite this, yet another major attack, this time in Quetta, the heart of the province, would suggest that the authorities are still struggling to turn the tide against inimical elements. Perhaps it is time to re-examine the strategies that have been employed in the province to curb unrest and reassess any mistakes that may have been made that have strengthened the militants’ hand. Well-wishers have pointed some of these out: it is time that the state pays attention to them.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025