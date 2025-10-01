E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Two cops’ killers jailed for life

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

HYDERABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court-II judge Nadeem Ahmed Akhund on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a double murder case of policemen in 2021 in Thatta district. The trial was held in the Central Prison Hyderabad.

The court convicted Raza Mohammad Naich and Sikandar Ali Shah and ordered them to pay a fine / compensation of Rs200,000 to the heirs. In case of non-payment, they will have to serve another two years in jail.

The two accused were represented by Sajjad Ahmed Chandio. Imran Ahmed Abbasi and Fayaz Hussain Abbasi were the prosecutors. Along with six others, the accused were booked for killing ASI Sakhi Mohammad and Police Constable Ali Nawaz. DSP Mirpur Sakro Ghulam Rasool Siyal and Inspector Mumtaz Brohi, the then SHO police station Gharo, were also injured in the encounter.

Both accused were on pre-arrest bail which was not confirmed by the court which remanded them to judicial custody. A case u/s 353, 302, 342, 109, 148, 149 PPC and 6/7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 was lodged against them at the police station of Gharo vide crime No 143/21. The encounter took place in the area of police post Gujo of Gharo police station area.

Eight accused were booked in FIR No 143/21. One of them Sadar alias Sadoro Walhari was killed in a separate encounter the same day. His brother Sadique Walhari was declared proclaimed offender and is yet to face trial. Co-accused Dr Naeem Akhtar Palijo and Sultan Palijo have been acquitted in the same case.

They were convicted u/s 265-H(ii) CrPC and sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay compensation of Rs200,000 each for offence under Section 6(2)(a) of ATA 1997 punishable under Section 7(a) of ATA 1997 read with Section 302(b),149 PPC.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

