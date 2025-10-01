17 Baloch children reunited with families

SAHIWAL: Seventeen minor children, belonging to Balochistan, who were recovered from an unregistered orphanage from Chichawatni were reunited with their families and guardians at the district office of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on the court order.

The children who were handed over to guardians and parents included Muhammad Ali Hamza (6), Riaz (6), Rizwan (8), Liaqat (6), Raheel (6), Muhammad Umer (9), Muhammad Hussain (8), Major, son of Nawaz Ali (10), Shahmoor (9), Israr (9), Abdul Rauf (11), Kamal (8), Imam Hussain (5), Zainul Abideen (6), Abdullah (9), Fida Hussain (5), Farooq (6) and Ali Hasan (5). Sarah Ahmed, the chairperson CPWB, told Dawn they followed the court order and the children were handed over to their families.

