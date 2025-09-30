Falak’s plea against NCCIA remand rejected

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by PTI activist Falak Javed challenging a magistrate’s order granting her physical remand to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Dr. Sajida Ahmad Chaudhry announced the decision on the plea.

A counsel for the petitioner argued that the judicial magistrate’s order remanding his client to the NCCIA for five days was against the law. He said the magistrate had ignored key facts while approving the remand. He asked the court to set aside the impugned order and discharge the petitioner from the case.

After hearing the arguments and going through the record, AD&SJ Sajida observed that the order of the judicial magistrate was quite in accordance with law.

“So the revision petition being meritless is dismissed,” the judge held in the order.

Falak Javed is currently in NCCIA custody on physical remand until Sept 30 in cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025