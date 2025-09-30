Mismanagement at flood relief centre: Woman dies ‘after being injured in rush for ration’

BAHAWALPUR: An elderly woman died on Monday allegedly after being injured in a rush for ration packs at a flood relief centre near Chowk Kumharanwala at Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to the daughter of the 60-year-old victim, Bano Bibi, her mother had gone to collect ration at the flood relief centre at Jalalpur Pirwala where she was critically injured while attempting to collect her pack as there was a rush.

She was shifted to hospital, where she expired on Monday.

Her daughter collected her body from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Munawar Kachala, the lamberdar of Mauza Karmonwali, where the deceased woman belonged to, confirmed that Bano Bibi’s house was badly affected by floodwaters.

He said that earlier, a son of the deceased woman had gone missing in the flood.

ARRESTED: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency( NCCIA), Multan, claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in child pornography.

According to the NCCIA officials, a case against the suspect, Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, has been registered.

They claimed that during investigation, objectionable videos and pictures of children were also recovered from the suspects’ Google account.

Further investigation was in progress, they added. Sahooka police in Vehari district booked two prayers leaders -- Qari Muhammad Ashiq and Qari Muzamil of local masjid under amplifier act for violation of the act. They have yet to be arrested.

FOUR DIE: Four persons, including a woman, died in two road accidents in Yazman tehsil and Bahawalpur city on Monday.

According to Bahawalpur Rescue 1122, In the first incident, that occurred near Chak

No102/DNB near Shahiwala Banglow in Yazman tehsil on Sunday night, Fayyaz (35), Arshad (35) and Zahoor Mai (60) were on a motorcycle when it was hit by a car (No RLU-1935) coming from opposite direction. As a result, the motorcycle fell on the road, leaving the two men and the elderly woman injured.

As per eyewitnesses, the three injured persons were laying on the road, when they were run over by another speeding car.

Rescuers say that the two men and the woman, Zahoor Mai, who suffered critical head injuries, were shifted to the local THQ hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds.

The bodies were shifted to Yazman THQ hospital.

The police reached the scene and started legal action against the two car drivers.

In the second accident, a youth, Mahad (22) died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near DHA Bahawalpur’s main gate. A pillion escaped unhurt.

Baghdadul Jadid police rushed to the scene and started legal action against the the car driver.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025