E-Paper | August 31, 2025

NDMA prepares plan to distribute relief rations to 6 Punjab districts

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 11:01am

The NDMA has prepared a plan for the delivery of relief rations to six Punjab districts affected by the floods.

“NDMA, in collaboration with provincial governments, is continuing relief activities in the affected areas,” the authority said on X.

“The NDMA has dispatched a convoy of a total of eight trucks containing relief rations for Wazirabad and Hafizabad from its own resources today. One ration bag weighs 46 kilogrammes and includes 22 items.”

It added that relief supplies have been sent to Narowal and Sialkot, while those for Chiniot and Jhang will be dispatched in the coming days.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...