NDMA prepares plan to distribute relief rations to 6 Punjab districts

The NDMA has prepared a plan for the delivery of relief rations to six Punjab districts affected by the floods.

“NDMA, in collaboration with provincial governments, is continuing relief activities in the affected areas,” the authority said on X.

“The NDMA has dispatched a convoy of a total of eight trucks containing relief rations for Wazirabad and Hafizabad from its own resources today. One ration bag weighs 46 kilogrammes and includes 22 items.”

It added that relief supplies have been sent to Narowal and Sialkot, while those for Chiniot and Jhang will be dispatched in the coming days.