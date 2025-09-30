Khwaja Ghulam Farid’s Urs begins in Rajanpur

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The 128th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid (RA), the Sufi poet and a prominent saint belonging to the Chishti order, begins in Rajanpur on Monday.

The three-day Urs ceremonies commenced with the custodians of the saint’s shrine giving a bath to his grave with rose water, besides laying a ceremonial chadar and flower wreathes there.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for peace and prosperity in the country, while Quran Khwani was also held.

DC Shafqatullah Mushtaq stated that on the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, comprehensive arrangements have been made by the district administration and Auqaf department for the devotees visiting the shrine, including accommodation and Langar (free food).

Furthermore, department including health, police, civil defence, Rescue 1122 and social welfare, have set up camps to facilitate the devotees.

The DC urged the devotees to also understand the teachings of the saint poet and act upon them.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025