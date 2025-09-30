E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Khwaja Ghulam Farid’s Urs begins in Rajanpur

A Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:31am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The 128th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid (RA), the Sufi poet and a prominent saint belonging to the Chishti order, begins in Rajanpur on Monday.

The three-day Urs ceremonies commenced with the custodians of the saint’s shrine giving a bath to his grave with rose water, besides laying a ceremonial chadar and flower wreathes there.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for peace and prosperity in the country, while Quran Khwani was also held.

DC Shafqatullah Mushtaq stated that on the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, comprehensive arrangements have been made by the district administration and Auqaf department for the devotees visiting the shrine, including accommodation and Langar (free food).

Furthermore, department including health, police, civil defence, Rescue 1122 and social welfare, have set up camps to facilitate the devotees.

The DC urged the devotees to also understand the teachings of the saint poet and act upon them.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...