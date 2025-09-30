Haripur DSP suspended on graft charge

HARIPUR: Hazara regional police officer Nasir Mehmood Satti on Monday suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) over a corruption allegation, leading to the formation of a committee to look into the matter.

The seven-member panel, headed by the SP (investigation), was set up by Haripur’s DPO after an audio leak about the matter went viral.

Resident Siddiqa Qazi recently accused SHO (City) Rizwan Khan of naming her in a “fake fraud” case.

The woman, who claimed to be pregnant, also alleged that the SHO and ASI Abbas tortured her and took her into custody from her house in the TIP Housing Society.

DPO forms body for investigation

She secured bail from a local court after spending a few days in Haripur jailon remand, according to prosecution records.

The police said two FIRs were registered against Ms Qazi on July 20 and August 30 for defrauding some women.

She, however, denied the charge and insisted that her late sister’s husband and some police officers were behind cases against her.

She later recorded a mobile phone conversation with Inspector Munir Hussain (now DSP Haripur City) in which she was heard repeating the allegation that SHO Rizwan Khan turned against her though she “bought Munir some gifts, sought advice for her protection, and offered him some “more gifts.”

Local journalist Haris Ayub Swati obtained the audio recording of the conversation and uploaded it on social media on Sunday evening.

Taking notice of the matter, Hazara RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti suspended the DSP and ordered him to report to the regional police office.

DPO Farhan Khan later formed a seven-member probe committee, headed by SP (investigation) Jamilur Rehman.

The committee, with two members from civil society, was tasked with finding out the duration of the telephonic contact between the woman and the suspended DSP, and probing the allegation that legal action against the woman was halted following the “shopping spree.”

The suspended DSP was not available for comments.

Journalist Swati feared he would be targeted over the audio leak.

He warned Haripur police would be responsible if he or his family members were harmed.

Mr Swati demanded intervention from the chief minister and police bosses in his video message.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025