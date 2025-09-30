Former PTI leaders’ arrest warrants cancelled

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti on Monday cancelled the arrest warrants of former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and former federal health minister Amir Kiani in a case linked to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March. The magistrate directed both leaders to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing, fixed for Oct 6.

During the proceedings, several former PTI leaders and workers also filed acquittal applications.

The court issued notices to the parties concerned and sought arguments at the next hearing. Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani and a number of PTI workers were present in the court.

Two separate cases had earlier been registered against them at Bhara Kahu police station in connection with the Azadi March.

Separately, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) indicted PTI leaders, workers and lawyers in two cases registered under terrorism provisions.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra framed charges in cases filed at Tarnol and Kohsar police stations, but the accused pleaded not guilty.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

In other pending matter, the ATC ordered issuance of arrest warrants for absentees and fixed the hearing dates for several cases.

The Shahzad Town police station case will be heard on October 9, Aabpara on October 11, Ramna on October 18, Tarnol and Kohsar on October 7, Noon on October 29, and Margalla on October 1.

These cases against PTI leaders and workers were registered in connection with protest demonstrations held on November 26 and October 4, as well as an incident involving alleged torture of Khawar Manika, ex husband of Bushra Bibi.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025