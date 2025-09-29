E-Paper | September 29, 2025

PM defends Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination, credits him for easing regional tensions

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 01:03pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar (right), addressing a press conference in London on September 29, 2025. — DawnNews TV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar (right), addressing a press conference in London on September 29, 2025. — DawnNews TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said his government nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize because “he helped save the region from destruction” during a period of Pakistan-India escalation.

The Pakistani government in June had decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” to end the India-Pakistan escalation in May. Relations between the two countries turned exceedingly sour after New Delhi, without evidence, blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pehalgam attack in occupied Kashmir, launched airstrikes in Pakistan, and faced retaliation.

Amid easing tensions following a ceasefire bet­ween India and Pakistan, Presi­dent Donald Trump claimed that US intervention prevented a “bad nuclear war” between the two nations.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Pakistan nominating Trump for the Nobel Prize during a press conference in London today, the PM said, “Mr Trump eased tension between Pakistan and India and has saved the region from major destruction.”

He emphasised that if Trump had not intervened in the Pakistan-India escalation, “there would be more destruction and loss of lives.”

The premier added that Trump has eased tension between Ethiopia and Egypt, and even in Ukraine.”

