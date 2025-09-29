Sindh govt employees vow to take agitation to next phase

SUKKUR / MITHI: Sindh government employees continued their province-wide strike against newly introduced pension police and in favour of their demands on Saturday.

The Sindh Employees Association (SEA) is spearheading the agitation to press the government restore their pension, allowances and other fringe benefits.

Employees of almost all government departments in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur and Tharparkar districts continued to take out rallies and hold demonstrations.

In Jacobabad, several hundred male and female employees of education, health, revenue and other departments started their march from the Municipal High School carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands. Upon reaching the DC Chowk, they held a sit-in and kept raising slogans against the amended pension and other rules.

Those who addressed the participants included Abdul Jabbar Khoso (Primary Teachers Association, Naseebullah Khoso (GSTA), Imran Khan Jakhrani, Intizar Hussain Chhalgari, Farhan Ali Lashari (All Revenue Sindh Employees Association), Abdul Rab Odhano, Hassan Raza Khoso (Young Doctors Association) and Abdul Rasool Soomro.

Leaders start planning sit-in outside Bilawal House in Karachi

They said that millions of Sindh government employees had been protesting for several months for their legitimate demands, including group insurance, benevolent fund and disparity reduction allowance (DRA) but the Sindh government was not only ignoring these demands but resorted to apply a 65pc cut in pension.

They said the first phase of their Sept 23-27 agitation completed on Saturday, and now they were planning for the next phase i.e. sit-in outside Bilawal House in Karachi on October 6.

They stated that although Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of their protest, yet their demands have not been met.

Another rally was held in Khanpur Mahar town of Ghotki district where teachers locked their schools in Khangarh taluka for a fifth consecutive day.

Striking employees of the health, revenue, and other departments also stayed away from their work and took out a procession from Govt High School to the local press club.

Similar protests were held in all other district headquarters.

In Tharparkar, hundreds of agitating employees took part in rallies and demonstrations at their workplaces. Civil society activists also joined in the rallies.

In Mithi, a rally was taken out from Govt High School in the city which passed through Kashmir Chowk and culminated at Sadiq Faqir Chowk, where the participants staged a sit-in.

The rally was addressed by Jeetesh Rathore, Arjun Lal Suthar, Mohammad Saleem Rahmon, Ataur Rehman Bajir, Badal Dal, Ashraf Nohri, Anb Junejo, Mohammad Siddique Dal, Padma Kumari, Rabia Akbar, Phooli Bai and Jassi Bai. Representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association, Tharparkar, Dr Sahib Dino Jhanjhi and Dr Hafeez Dal, Young Paramedics Association leaders Naresh Kumar and Ramesh Chaudhary, Rajesh Lodha, Madan Kela, Teerath Kumar, Haroon Umrani, Ravesh Gomani, Santosh Kumar, Sikharaj Lakhani, Barkat Hingorjo, Bhisham Kothari and others also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025