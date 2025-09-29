Transperson gang-raped by five men in Kasur

KASUR: Five men allegedly gang-raped a transgender person near the bypass in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Sunday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by Niaz Shah, five suspects, including three nominated, held him and transperson at gunpoint at village Maan. Later, they bundled the transperson in a car and took her away.

The complainant said that after sometime, he received a call from the transperson that the suspects gang-raped her near the bypass and threw her on the road.

Police lodged a case against five suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025