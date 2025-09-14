Three youths arrested for ‘raping’ transperson in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: The A Division police claimed to have arrested three youths for allegedly torturing and gang-raping a transperson.

The FIR registered with the A Division police stated that a transperson, resident of Fordow Canal area, was walking home on Sept 9 at around 8pm when three youths offered to drop her home on a motorcycle. However, the youths took her to a deserted place, where they allegedly tortured and gang-raped her.

The trio escaped when some passersby, hearing the transperson’s screams, rushed to the spot.

The FIR claimed that after remaining silent out of fear of reprisal, the victim approached the police on Sept 11 and informed them about the matter.

The police then registered a case against the three accused under Section 375A.

A police spokesperson said the trio was arrested when they were trying to flee the city.

Police sources told Dawn that the initial medical report had confirmed the gang-rape of the transperson, while the accused also confessed to their crime during the investigation.

ARRESTED: The Dahranwala police arrested a shopkeeper on Saturday for allegedly molesting two minors in his shop.

Police sources said that on Friday, at around 3pm, a shopkeeper from Chak 174 Murad lured two children, aged 8 and 11, of the same area into his shop on the pretext of giving them candies and started doing indecent acts with them. However, the children’s father, who was passing by the shop after offering Friday prayers with a few of his friends, rescued them after hearing their hue and cry, while the shopkeeper managed to escape.

Police said the suspect was arrested and investigations were ongoing.

ROOF COLLAPSE: A man who got buried under the rubble after the roof of his home collapsed in the flood-affected town of Sahoka four days ago died here on Saturday.

Locals told the media that in the flood-affected area of Chishtian, 40-year-old Makhdoom Shah of Sahoka village was buried under the debris of the roof for 24 hours as his other family members had been evacuated.

They said that 24 hours later, the victim was pulled from the rubble and taken to a nearby local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

INJURED IN ROBBERY ATTEMPT: A trader was seriously injured when he was allegedly shot by robbers for resisting a daylight robbery attempt in Faqirwali here on Saturday.

The victim’s family said that Iftikhar Ahmed of Chak 185/7R was returning to his grocery store in his car after delivering supplies, when two armed men on a motorcycle tried to stop his vehicle near Chak 192/7R.

They said the motorcyclists, who were robbers and were trying to rob Iftikhar, intercepted the car and opened fire on the vehicle when he drove away instead of stopping the vehicle.

According to the family, the bullets passed through the driver’s side door and hit Iftikhar in the stomach, seriously injuring him.

Police said that a case had been registered against the suspects, while investigating over the matter was ongoing.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025