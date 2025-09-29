Access to Shorkot Interchange reopens after a month

Dawn

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Shorkot-Garh Maharaja Road adjacent to the Sultan Bahoo Bridge on the River Chenab has been reopened for light traffic after a month of being inaccessible due to a breach.

The Shorkot-Garh Maharaja Road connects motorists coming from Layyah, Bhakkar and Garh Maharaja to the Shorkot Interchange on the M-4 motorway.

The breach was made on August 29 to save the Jhang city, Trimmu Barrage and Sultan Bahoo Bridge when the water discharge at the Trimmu Headworks exceeded 500,000 cusecs due to the floods.

To use the M-4, motorists had to travel an additional 160 kilometers via Jhang and Shorkot. The strengthening work on the plugged breach was still ongoing, while roads would be reconstructed after the water further recedes.

MARTYRED: A Pakistan Army soldier was laid to rest on Sunday at his native village Chak 487 JB Hokran located on the Toba-Waryam Wala Road.

Martyr Saad ul Nabi was martyred in Khuzdar, Balochistan in the fight against terrorists. He was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered and attended by scores of area people. An army contingent presented the guard of honour to him, while a floral wreath was laid on his grave on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff.

MDCAT: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to the colleges affiliated with the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) was held on Sunday at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

A statement said that 2,899 students appeared from the Faisalabad division.

CM’S STATEMENT: Criticising Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on her recent statement about breaking every finger raised against Punjab, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Neelam Jabbar Chaudhary from Toba Tek Singh has said that such language is a repetition of the mentality of silencing people through fear.

On her social media account, she said that politics was public service, accountability and public trust. She said that when the powerful consider themselves superior, it distances them from the pain of the people. She said, “The true measure of power is not how much the voice of the opposition is suppressed, but how transparently and honestly public problems such as hunger, rehabilitation of flood-affectees, sanitation and basic amenities are being solved.”

She said that the true standard of leadership was listening to the people, taking criticism seriously and fixing things as fear and intimidation could not bring lasting stability.

Ms Chaudhary suggested the CM should open her ears if she really wanted to lead the nation. Otherwise, these very threats would cause your political death, she cautioned.

E-BUS SERVICE: Punjab Chief minister Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Faisalabad today to inaugurate the new e-bus service. She is scheduled to address a gathering at the Bohranwala Ground of Jinnah Park after the inauguration ceremony.

ACCIDENT: Two persons died and one was injured in a head-on collision between a trailer and a motorcycle on the Kabirwlala Road near Khanewal on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said the identification process of the deceased and injured was ongoing. The injured had been shifted to the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

DACOITY: Eight armed men allegedly snatched 12 sugar sacks from a trailer driver on Sunday on the Roshan Wala Bypass Road near Chak 237 RB at Faisalabad.

Trailer driver Muhammad Fayaz of Rajanpur claimed in his complaint to the Faisalabad Saddar police that eight armed men intercepted him and snatched away a dozen sugar sacks, which he was transporting to Bhai Phero.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025