Tribal journalists resent ‘lack of access’ to information

KHYBER: Khyber journalists said on Sunday that ‘lack’ of access to information and official verification of news stories were the main hindrances in performance of their professional duties.

Speaking on the occasion of World News Day and the International Day for Universal Access to Information, the journalists’ fraternity said most government departments and institutions were not cooperating with them in ascertaining factual official versions on a certain issue pertaining to their performance.

They said instead of furnishing verified information, the so-called ‘official sources’ were constantly involved in exploitation of the tribal journalists.

Khadim Khan Afridi, a senior journalist from Bara, said though access to information was a fundamental human right, it was denied to them despite the existence of the right to information department in the province, which provided very limited and mutilated information to tribal journalists whenever it was approached.

He said in the current environment of information technology and social media, false news was rapidly shared and spread in a very limited period of time while factual stories were denied space in the mainstream media due to the mad race for ‘breaking news’.

He said in most cases local journalists were denied permission to official functions or ceremonies.

Aman Ali, president of District Press Club, Landi Kotal, said alongside the limited access to official information, the so-called tribal customs and traditions too prevented them from digging out stories, which were in conflict with these traditions.

He lamented that the poor salary structure of tribal journalists was also a reason, affecting their profession.

He said lack of required facilities and absence of a well-equipped press club was also a major factor in their failure to cope with the actual requirements of journalism. “We still are working in a rented building with no official assistance,” he lamented.

Khoyal Mat Shah Afridi, another journalist, said the district administration, the police department and other law enforcement agencies were not cooperating in furnishing the required information on time.

He said the government departments and the district administration were yet to acquire the services of a capable and qualified focal person, who could professionally handle their media affairs.

