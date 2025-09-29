E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Tribal journalists resent ‘lack of access’ to information

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:13am

KHYBER: Khyber journalists said on Sunday that ‘lack’ of access to information and official verification of news stories were the main hindrances in performance of their professional duties.

Speaking on the occasion of World News Day and the International Day for Universal Access to Information, the journalists’ fraternity said most government departments and institutions were not cooperating with them in ascertaining factual official versions on a certain issue pertaining to their performance.

They said instead of furnishing verified information, the so-called ‘official sources’ were constantly involved in exploitation of the tribal journalists.

Khadim Khan Afridi, a senior journalist from Bara, said though access to information was a fundamental human right, it was denied to them despite the existence of the right to information department in the province, which provided very limited and mutilated information to tribal journalists whenever it was approached.

He said in the current environment of information technology and social media, false news was rapidly shared and spread in a very limited period of time while factual stories were denied space in the mainstream media due to the mad race for ‘breaking news’.

He said in most cases local journalists were denied permission to official functions or ceremonies.

Aman Ali, president of District Press Club, Landi Kotal, said alongside the limited access to official information, the so-called tribal customs and traditions too prevented them from digging out stories, which were in conflict with these traditions.

He lamented that the poor salary structure of tribal journalists was also a reason, affecting their profession.

He said lack of required facilities and absence of a well-equipped press club was also a major factor in their failure to cope with the actual requirements of journalism. “We still are working in a rented building with no official assistance,” he lamented.

Khoyal Mat Shah Afridi, another journalist, said the district administration, the police department and other law enforcement agencies were not cooperating in furnishing the required information on time.

He said the government departments and the district administration were yet to acquire the services of a capable and qualified focal person, who could professionally handle their media affairs.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...