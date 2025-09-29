E-Paper | September 29, 2025

SZABMU unveils AI-based digital health hub

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital health hub and an AI-powered health chatbot, Sehat Dost.

The announcement was made during an international conference, “Disease Has No Borders”.

The event, chaired by SZABMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq, brought together leading international health experts, academics, and policymakers to discuss digital health innovations and strategies for strengthening Pakistan’s preparedness under the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) and the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations (IHR).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khaliq said the proposed AI digital health hub would serve as a platform for medical researchers and students, while also advancing global health security initiatives.

He added that Sehat Dost was being developed to reduce outpatient burden and provide reliable health information. It will begin at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic before expanding nationwide in consultation with the Ministry of National Health Services.

Assistant Professor and Director Quality Enhancement Cell, SZABMU, Dr Syeda Kiran Riaz, informed the audience regarding the ongoing and completed research projects in AI for digital health transformation and international clinical trial studies.

The conference was attended by HEC Director General Ayesha Ikram; Unesco Director of Regional Science Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Shahbaz Khan; Dr Baseer Achakzai, public health expert; and others.

Dr Baseer Achakzai called for greater collaboration with Iran, Turkey, China, and Pakistani doctors abroad, especially the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), to strengthen student exchange and research funding.

Shahbaz Khan highlighted Unesco’s priorities in open science, ethics in artificial intelligence, and ethics of neuroscience, stressing the need for policy and societal frameworks to match scientific progress.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...