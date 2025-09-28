Mid-innings update: Pakistan bowled out for 146 after momentous collapse

Pakistan have shot themselves in the foot. They were off to a sensational start thanks to Sahibzada Farhan, with a huge total in sight.

But the middle and lower order collapsed spectacularly and with it, India’s constriction kept getting tighter until they squeezed the life out of Salman Ali Agha’s men.

The Men in Green lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs — a momentous collapse with few parallels.

There was also a poor show of sportsman’s spirit by the Indian captain Surkyakumar during the Pakistan batting innings when he appealed for an obstruction to the field by Pakistan skipper.

The replays showed clearly that there was no such intent by Salman.

Pakistan have to play out of their skins if they are to win this one.