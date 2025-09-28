Over 10 - Chakravarthy strikes as Sahibzada departs after blistering knock

Chakravarthy strikes as Sahibzada departs after blistering knock!

9.3: Sahibzada smacks it a mile up for a six!

Just when Sahibzada looked to be on his way towards stamping his imprint on the game, he departs. He had smacked Chakravarthy down the ground for a stunning six but fell the next ball, finding Tilak Verma at deep midwicket. India get a much-needed breakthrough but Sahibzada has given Pakistan the start they would’ve wanted. Up to the next batters to build on this.

Pakistan - 87-1

Sahibzada’s journey so far

Sahibzada Farhan, being a standout performer for Pakistan this Asia Cup has been a positive advert for the country’s domestic cricket circuit.

The right-hander from Charsadda toiled hard for years before becoming a mainstay of the national T20I side only this year.

Sahibzada has played 60 First Class matches — his domestic red-ball experience way more than most of his other Pakistan team-mates. Interestingly, he went unpicked in the 2025 Pakistan Super League draft before a blistering 605-run show in seven innings in the National T20 Cup lured Islamabad United to offer him a PSL contract. The 29-year-old was impressive in the cash-rich T20 extravaganza as well, which eventually led to his recent Pakistan call-up.