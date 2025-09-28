E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Over 10 - Chakravarthy strikes as Sahibzada departs after blistering knock

September 28, 2025

Chakravarthy strikes as Sahibzada departs after blistering knock!

9.3: Sahibzada smacks it a mile up for a six!

Just when Sahibzada looked to be on his way towards stamping his imprint on the game, he departs. He had smacked Chakravarthy down the ground for a stunning six but fell the next ball, finding Tilak Verma at deep midwicket. India get a much-needed breakthrough but Sahibzada has given Pakistan the start they would’ve wanted. Up to the next batters to build on this.

Pakistan - 87-1

Sahibzada’s journey so far

Sahibzada Farhan, being a standout performer for Pakistan this Asia Cup has been a positive advert for the country’s domestic cricket circuit.

The right-hander from Charsadda toiled hard for years before becoming a mainstay of the national T20I side only this year.

Sahibzada has played 60 First Class matches — his domestic red-ball experience way more than most of his other Pakistan team-mates. Interestingly, he went unpicked in the 2025 Pakistan Super League draft before a blistering 605-run show in seven innings in the National T20 Cup lured Islamabad United to offer him a PSL contract. The 29-year-old was impressive in the cash-rich T20 extravaganza as well, which eventually led to his recent Pakistan call-up.

Sahibzada Farhan walks back to the pavilion after being caught out during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — Screengrab via Tamasha
Sahibzada Farhan walks back to the pavilion after being caught out during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — Screengrab via Tamasha

