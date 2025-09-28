The road to the Asia Cup final

Pakistan were beaten comprehensively twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by the Indian team. The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on its path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

India survived a scare in Friday’s dead rubber when they edged out Sri Lanka via Super Over after Sri Lanka managed to tie the match after getting 202 at Dubai.

Pakistan on Thursday won by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter after stumbling to 135-8 in the virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.