Asia Cup: Pak vs India Final

Pakistan are facing arch-rivals India for the first time in the final of the men’s Asia Cup’s 41-year history.

Showdown comes months after deadly fighting between nuclear-armed neighbours.

Their most recent meetings in the Asia Cup saw India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with counterpart Salman Ali Agha.

Players from both sides also skipped post-match handshakes after the first and second encounters.