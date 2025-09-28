E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Asia Cup: Pak vs India Final

Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:28pm

  • Pakistan are facing arch-rivals India for the first time in the final of the men’s Asia Cup’s 41-year history.

  • Showdown comes months after deadly fighting between nuclear-armed neighbours.

  • Their most recent meetings in the Asia Cup saw India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with counterpart Salman Ali Agha.

  • Players from both sides also skipped post-match handshakes after the first and second encounters.

  • Pakistan men’s captain Salman Ali Agha said in the lead-up that he welcomed his players being aggressive on the field.

