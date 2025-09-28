E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 72 more in a day

Agencies Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:53am
Palestinians check the damage outside a house hit by Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 27. — AFP
Palestinians check the damage outside a house hit by Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 27. — AFP

GAZA CITY: At least 72 Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli strikes throughout the besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday, said Gaza’s civil defence agency while quoting hospitals in the territory’s largest urban area.

Israeli army fire killed at least 42 people in Gaza City as it attempts to capture and occupy the territory’s largest urban centre.

In less than two years, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 65,549 people and wounded 167,518, besides displacing millions from their areas.

Footage from a hospital courtyard in central Gaza on Saturday showed several bodies in white shrouds, victims of a strike on Nuseirat refugee camp. Women wept over the dead, while men stood in prayer beside the bodies.

Piles of concrete blocks and gaping holes marked the site of the strike that hit a building in the camp.

Groups of men and children picked through the debris, salvaging what they could of their belongings.

Iyad Shokr, who survived the strike on Nuseirat, said the attack came just before dawn. “The debris collapsed on our floor. By the will of God some survived while others were martyred,” he said.

Seven members of the Bakr family were killed overnight in the strike on Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have stepped up a ground and air assault.

The dead included children and women, according to the Gaza civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, which said several others were also wounded in the Israeli strike.

“What is happening are massacres, massacres that are condemned internationally,” said Umm Khaleel, who survived when the family home was hit.

Gaza’s main Al-Shifa hospital confirmed receiving six bodies of victims killed in the strike.

“We cannot sleep because of the bombing and shelling on Al-Shati… the children were sleeping when suddenly a missile landed on us,” said Salwa Subhi Bakr.

“What does the world want from us?”.

Bakr, displaced by the nearly two-year-long war, said families had nowhere safe to flee. “They tell us go there, then come back here. Where do we get the money for trucks?” she said. “People are in the streets, in the south scattered everywhere. Where should we go? Find us a solution.”

While Trump is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after on Sept 29 after telling reporters on Friday it “looks like we have a deal on Gaza”, a Hamas official said on Saturday the Palestinian group had not received Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...