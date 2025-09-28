E-Paper | September 28, 2025

36 killed in India stampede

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

NEW DELHI: At least 36 people were killed on Saturday after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally of popular actor-turned politician Vijay in southern India, a lawmaker said.

“Until now 36 people have died in the stampede,” V. Senthilbalaji told reporters in Tamil Nadu state where the crush was reported. Some 58 people were injured and were rushed to the hospital, he added.

Vijay, known by only one name, was addressing the audience at the rally in Karur district when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech. The Hindustan Times said a large section of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay, surged towards the stage barricades, triggering the stampede. Prime Minister Nar­endra Modi said the incident was “deeply saddening”.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time,” he said in a statement on social media.

Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian mass events, such as religious festivals, due to poor management and safety lapses. A stampede at India’s Kumbh Mela religious fair in January this year killed 30 people and injured several others.

In July last year, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

