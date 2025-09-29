COMPANY NEWS

Freelancers could generate $1bn

The “AI Beyond Border Summit 2025” was at the 26th ITCN Asia powered by Innovista, in Karachi as per a press release.

At the summit, stakeholders highlighted that Pakistan’s freelancing community could enhance its annual earnings beyond $1 billion with the increasing training opportunities, continued institutional support, and digital ecosystem development. The number of freelancers is also expected to increase from 2.3 million to nearly 3m by end of the current financial year

The summit was addressed by various AI experts and renowned AI mentors, including Imran Ali Dina, Khadija Shahzad, Hassan Bin Liaquat, Ammara Aftab, and Fahad Shaikh. A panel discussion was also held on freelancing in the age of AI.n

Jubilee Life and UBL partner up

Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited (JLI) and United Bank Limited (UBL) have entered into a strategic partnership to launch insurance solutions aimed at delivering greater financial security and long-term value to customers, as per a press release.

The new product offering provides customers with early break-even, guaranteed benefits at maturity, a fixed surrender benefit, reversionary bonus in addition to sum assured in case of death, and an option to avail policy and automatic premium loans. These features ensure that customers not only receive the value they signed up for but also have access to funds in times of need.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Javed Ahmed MD & CEO Jubilee Life Insurance said, “This partnership highlights our continued commitment to innovation in financial protection. With UBL as a strong partner, we aim to provide customers with products that safeguard their future while offering long-term financial growth.

Adding to this, Abdul Aleem Qureshi Group Executive – Branch Banking UBL commented “This collaboration brings yet another milestone in providing holistic financial well-being to our valued customers. Through this partnership, we underscore our joint resolve to driving financial inclusion and offering unique protection and savings tools that create meaningful impact.”

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared vision of Jubilee Life Insurance and UBL to set a new benchmark for customer-focused financial solutions in Pakistan.

Encouraging the halal economy

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, in collaboration with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), hosted its “Scaling up Pakistan’s Economy Through Halal” event in Karachi on September 24, according to a press release.

The event was designed to engage local businesses, government entities, and international stakeholders in discussions focused on the Halal economy. The collaboration with the ICCD underscores the commitment to creating a robust framework for Halal sector growth.

Al Baraka Bank is actively contributing to the growth and development of the Halal sector in Pakistan through a series of strategic initiatives and events.

The bank announced plans to establish a dedicated pavilion at the Makkah Halal Forum 2026. This initiative aims to highlight and promote Pakistani Halal products on an international stage, thereby enhancing the visibility and competitiveness of the country’s Halal exports.

A series of workshops in collaboration with the ICCD across various Chambers of Commerce throughout the country are planned. These workshops will aim to educate local businesses about the importance of the Halal sector, market trends, and best practices in Halal production and marketing. By equipping businesses with knowledge and resources, these workshops will facilitate entry into the Halal market, enabling companies to meet international standards.

Through strategic receptions, workshops, and international participation, the Bank is facilitating the growth of this vital industry, which has the potential to uplift the economy and enhance Pakis­tan’s reputation on the global stage.

Shared priorities

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, hosted a dinner in Islamabad in the honor of Board of Directors of Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (Parco), according to a press release.

The event, held to welcome the foreign board members from Mubadla Energy, was attended by a gathering of high-profile dignitaries, including federal ministers, members of parliament, senior officials from the petroleum division, and other distinguished guests from the energy sector.

Mr Malik reiterated the government’s resolve to address challenges facing the petroleum sector, while the board members acknowledged his leadership and support in driving reforms and sectoral development.

The event provided a platform to reinforce strong partnerships and align on shared priorities for Pakistan’s energy future.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 29, 2025