Youth shot dead over dispute in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A young man was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Khoidadkhel area of Lakki Marwat on Saturday, the police said.

They said that the murder occurred at a volleyball ground in the limits of the city police station.

They said that Waleed Aslasm, 23, and his brother, Waqar Ahmad, 28, had gone to the playground to watch a volleyball match between two local teams.

An armed suspect, Shaukatullah, came there on a motorcycle and opened fire on Waleed after arguments, killing him on the spot, the police said.

They said that the killer escaped the crime scene on his motorcycle while the body was transported to the Government City Hospital.

The police said that a quarrel between the killer and the deceased a few days ago led to the occurrence of the murder incident.

They said that they had initiated an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of law.

Separately, police arrested a proclaimed offender after an exchange of fire in the Mandev Khas area of Bannu district on Saturday.

A police official said that district police officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi dispatched a police party to the rural area when he received information about the presence of the outlaw, Noor Daraz, there. He said that the armed suspect attacked the policemen when they began laying a siege around his hideout.

“The police returned fire and arrested the wanted man in injured condition,” the official claimed, adding that the police seized a pistol and narcotics from the arrested suspect and shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The official said that the proclaimed offender was wanted by police in various cases of theft and drug trafficking.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025