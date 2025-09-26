E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Suspected killer of policeman shot dead in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: A suspected robber allegedly involved in the recent killing of a police officer in Bin Qasim Town was shot dead in an “encounter” in the Sukhan area, officials said on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that some suspects were robbing passers-by in Bhains Colony late on Wednesday night. When a police patrol arrived there, they opened fire on law enforcers and tried to escape. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the police killed one suspect, identified as Shah Mohammed alias Shani Chandio.

The deceased was involved in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Khan Abro in Bin Qasim on Aug 18, the spokesperson added.

A pistol with live rounds, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

The suspect was reportedly involved in multiple street crimes across the city, as well as kidnapping for ransom and other serious offences, the police statement added.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

